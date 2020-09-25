Man Utd Boss Solskjaer Wants Two More Signings Before Deadline

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly wants two more signings in the club before the market shuts next month.

United are desperate to improve their squad before the October deadline after a tricky start to the season.

The Sun says the club are looking to land both Jadon Sancho and Alex Telles within the coming weeks.

And Solskjaer, chief exec Ed Woodward and transfer guru Matt Judge are in constant discussions to get the deals over the line.

United are believed to be confident of landing Sancho, with a £90million offer to Borussia Dortmund in the works.

The 20-year-old England winger is keen on a move to Old Trafford, but will not force through a transfer.

Meanwhile, the club are in talks with Porto over a swoop for Telles, with Porto demanding around £18m.

However, the Red Devils are reluctant to pay that much for a 27-year-old left-back in the final year of his contract.