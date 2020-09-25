Looking For Who Will Wash My Pant, Toke Makinwa Says

Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has ‘cried out’ on social media that she is currently in search of a man who will wash her pant.
She made the statement in reaction to the trending issue of Neo washing Vee’s panties in the Big Brother Naija house.
Neo was captured washing the panties and his action has subjected him to intense trolling on social media.
But it appears, Toke is in support of what Neo did and wants someone to do same for her or is she throwing soft shade?
“Now looking for who will wash my pant“, she tweeted.
