IGP Ordered Me To Leave Edo State On Eve Of Election – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed, ordered him to leave Edo State on the even of the governorship election in the state.

Wike made this known on Friday when he appeared on Channels Television Sunrise Daily programme.

He revealed that he challenged the IGP on why Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and his Imo State counterpart, Hope Uzodinma, were allowed to remain in Edo State.

The governor said, “The IG never saw me outside. I was inside my room and I got a call from the IG that I must leave Edo State. What surprised me was why should I leave Edo State? I am the chairman of the campaign council and the chairman does not mean that after the campaign, you leave. No, you must monitor what is going on so that at the end of the day, you would be able to write your report.

“I discovered that the IG’s own had nothing to do with the election because I remembered that some time ago my commissioner returned to me from a FAAC meeting and said there were deductions made to the Police Trust Fund.

“I asked who approved it because the police are under the exclusive list and not the concurrent list. I told my attorney-general to challenge it. This angered the IG.”

He said that the IGP was mad at him for preventing the arrest of Joy Nunieh, a former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

“When our sister, Joi Nunieh, was to be abducted, IG was not happy about my intervention. He called me and I asked him how could you allow a woman to be taken away at 4 am knowing the security situation in the country today. Why didn’t you invite her?” he asked