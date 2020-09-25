Gareth Bale Speaks On Regret Leaving Real Madrid For Tottenham

Gareth Bale has said that he doesn’t have any regrets leaving Real Madrid to join his old club, Tottenham.

Bale left the Spanish La Liga Giants this summer to join Tottenham on a loan deal which could become permanent.

“No I don’t have any regrets, no,” Bale toldSky Sports. “I just try and play football, that’s all I can do and everything else that’s said externally is out of my control.

“As I said, I have no regrets of what I’ve done, whatever anyone else has said, that’s up to them. I know my opinion of myself and my family know exactly what I am, so that’s all I’m worried about.

“Obviously going into a different culture, a different country, I’ve had to grow up as a person, never mind a footballer.

“You just learn how to deal with the situations that you’re in. Obviously I’ve been in immense pressure situations. I’ve had people on the pitch whistling in the stadium to me.

“So yeah I’ve just learned how to deal with those type of things, to not take it to seriously, take it too much to heart, and yeah just get on with it. It’s football – something that you love doing and you just need to give your best and sometimes that’s all you can do.”

After a loss at home to Everyone, Tottenham recorded a 5-2 at home against Southampton and will be looking forward to the match against Newcastle.

“Of course when you come into any club you want to do well, you want to help the team as much as you can,” Bale said.

“We have a great team here now with a great squad. They’ve been doing great. Obviously in the time that I’ve gone away they’ve gone on and on and obviously reached the Champions League final, the club’s got a new stadium, the club itself is better, they’re doing better in the Premier League every year.

“So I just want to add to that. I want to try and bring a bit more to the team and try and progress even more and keep pushing in the right direction.”