FG, Labour Deliberation Postponed Amid Proposed Strike Action

The Federal Government’s meeting with and the Organised Labour over the hike in fuel price and electricity tariff has been postponed till Monday, September 28.

Labour unions had fixed the same day to commence a nationwide strike.

Both parties met in Abuja on Thursday but did not reach an agreement.

Ayuba Wabba, President of the Nigeria Congress (NLC), confirmed that discussions would continue.

“The discussions will continue on Monday, by 3 p.m,” NAN quoted him as saying.

However, the National Industrial Court has granted an interim injunction restraining the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) from embarking on industrial action.

Justice Ibrahim Galadima granted the order pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

He restrained the unions, their officers, affiliates, privies from preventing workers and other Nigerians from accessing their offices.

Galadima ordered the Inspector General of Police and the Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS), to protect workers at offices from harassment by NLC and TUC.