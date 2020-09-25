Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts As APC Threatens To Suspend Fayemi

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the accusation of anti-party activities leveled against Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

According to Femi Fani-Kayode recently visited the governor, threats to suspend him from the All Progressives Congress, APC, is absurd.

The former minister, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said that his visit to the governor, which was about the progress of the Southwest, shouldn’t be a basis for the suspension of the governor.

“Governor Kayode Fayemi is a loyal member of the APC whilst I am in PDP. Accusing him of “anti-party activities” & attempting to suspend him from his party simply because I visited him to discuss national & SW issues is absurd.

“Is it “anti-party” to meet with a friend of over 30 years? Is it “anti-party” to try and find ways to enhance national unity and cohesion?

“Is it “anti-party” to apttempt to engender peace in our nation & to build bridges across regional, ethnic, religious and party lines? Is it “anti-party” to practice politics without bitterness?

“We must accept the fact that talking to those thet we do not agree with politically is something that ought to be encouraged. Politics is not war!,” he shared on Facebook.