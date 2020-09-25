Dear Woman, It’s Important To Take Care Of Yourself- Omoni Oboli

Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, has told her fans, especially women, that it is important for them to take care of themselves.

The 42-year-old mother of three made this known in an Instagram post, accompanied by a picture of shopping in a Rolex store.

She said, “Dear woman…it’s important you take care of yourself. Most of us work very hard, taking care of everyone else. See learn to treat yourself from time to time.

“Go on a trip, pamper yourself at the spa, buy something that makes you happy! Normalize luxury and enjoyment. We didn’t come to this life just to work and pay bills. Only the best is good enough for me!”