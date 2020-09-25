David Oyelowo’s Father Dies After Battle With Colon Cancer

Nigerian-British actor, David Oyelowo, who starred in ‘Queen of Katwe’ has announced the death of his father who died of colon cancer.

The Selma actor took to his verified Instagram page to announce the death of his father. Eulogizing his father, the actor simply said, “My brothers and I knew him as our protector, guardian, hero, encourager and our lovely Daddy.”

Oyelowo revealed that his father died of colon cancer, an illness he had been battling for years.

The actor wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that I bring the news of the passing of my beloved father. My brothers and I knew him as our protector, guardian, hero, encourager and our lovely Daddy. You probably knew him as @the_leaf_blower, because of his hilarious antics with that very noisy device! You wouldn’t know it, but my Dad had been in a years-long battle with colon cancer.

“My heart is at peace because his pain is now over and the real victory has been won because I know he is now with his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. He fought so hard to stick around for me, my brothers and his grandchildren.

“He would often say to me. ‘God has so much in store for you, and I want to be here to see it’.”

Speaking of his last conversation with his father, the actor revealed that he fought through the pain.

He said their last conversation stated, “ ME: Daddy I love you and it’s okay to let go. Are you ready to go and be with mummy now? MY DAD: Yes!”.

Oyelowo continued, “He passed away peacefully this week and I truly believe he’s now reunited with my mum in heaven, and although I will never truly get over losing him, my heart is full at the thought of him with my mother again.

“He loved her so much. Thank you to all who loved him, ‘followed’ him and celebrated this most transcendent of human beings. He loved you all. Giving love was his special gift, his true talent, his greatest example. Rest well, Daddy.”