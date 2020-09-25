Abia Government Directs Schools To Resume On September 28

The Abia state government has directed schools in the state to resume on September 28 for completion of the third term of the 2019/2020 academic session.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu made the announcement after the State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting. He further revealed that schools are expected to conduct a one-week revision class to prepare pupils for the promotion examination which will hold from October 5 to October 16.

Okiyi-Kalu said the examination will be used to assess the children, in addition to their first and second term work as well as the radio/television classroom programme. Teachers will also be given one week to prepare the third term results, while the first term of 2020/21 session will commence on October 26 and end on December 23.

The commissioner who disclosed that the Ministry of Education will publish other guidelines, including the COVID-19 protocols and approved fees to be charged by private schools, added that the resumption dates for tertiary institutions will be announced based on the time-table and protocols submitted to the state government.