Why I Dumped Adebayo, Big Brother Africa Star Dillish Reveals

Former Big Brother Africa reality TV star, Dillish Mathews, has revealed why she dumped Togolese footballer, Emmanuel Adebayor.
Dillish opened up on her break-up with the Togolese star on an Instagram session with her followers.
According to Dillish, she left because he was humiliating her online and not because he cheated.
She wrote:
“It’s really non of y’all business, but I’ll like to make this clear. Nobody cheated, please. I left cos I got tired of the way I was being humiliated by him on the net.”
