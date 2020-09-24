Washing Your WIfe’s Pant Is An Act Of Bondage – Reno Omokri

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has reacted to a viral video which shows BBNaija housemate, Neo, washing the pant of his love interest, Vee.
Reno is of the opinion that any man who washes his wife’s underwear is not in love but in bondage which is worse when the lady is just a girlfriend.
Speaking on his social media account, Omokri said:
“Dear men, washing your wife’s (I can’t even name the piece of clothing) is not love. It is bondage. It’s even more than bondage if it is a girlfriend. If you love her so much, then buy her a washing machine. You should be a houseboy, not a husband,” he wrote.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.