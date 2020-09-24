Billionaire Femi Otedola and his four children showcased the Otedola-made dance moves on social media during a family Sunday.
The businessman was recorded while dancing with his daughters – DJ Cuppy, Tolani and Temi – and his son Fewa as music played.
“Your family could never,” DJ Cuppy captioned one of the clips shared to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, September 20.
Watch the videos below (swipe):
