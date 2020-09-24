This Generation Don’t Appreciate Hard Love Anymore- Uti Nwachukwu

Nigerian celebrity Uti Nwachukwu has warned people to stay single as this generation no longer appreciated anyone who loves too hard.
The TV presenter made this known on his official Instagram account on Thursday.
According to the Big Brother Africa season 5 winner, it is better to stay single until one learns to love in a very minimal manner.
He wrote,
“If you love too hard just stay single because people in this generation don’t appreciate that shit anymore. ORRRR stay single until you learn to love soft”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.