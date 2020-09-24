Thank You For Changing My Life, Wizkid Tells Banky W, Tunde Demuren

International music star Ayo Balogun aka Wizkid has taken to his Instagram story to make an appreciation post to the men that changed his life.

Wizkid seized the moment to thank iconic singer, Banky W and his best friend, Tunde Demuren for transforming his life.

His show of gratitude is not far-fetched as the duo paved way for Wizkid’s success when they signed him to their record label, Empire Mates Entertainment, in 2009.

In his post, the Ojuelegba showed his support for his former record label, EME, even though he has since floated his record label, Starboy Entertainment.

While thanking the duo the singer posted, “Thank you to these guys for changing my life @Bankyw @captdemuren. EME 4 ever.”

The singer’s gratitude comes on the heels of his album release, Made in Lagos, in October