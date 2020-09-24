Senate President Mourns Victims Of Lokoja Fuel Tanker Explosion

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has condoled with the families of victims of the Sept. 23, fuel tanker explosion on the federal highway in Lokoja.

Lawan, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, on Thursday expresses grief over the gruesome accident in which more than a score of people, including school children, reportedly lost their lives and property destroyed.

“It is sad and totally unacceptable that such tragedy keeps recurring on our roads in spite of ample road safety regulations and enforcement personnel.

“We mourn those who unfortunately lost their lives and pray for the speedy recovery of those who are injured.

“The incident underscores the need for constant review of our road safety strategy and mechanism with a view to making them more effective in preventing carnage on our roads.

“Significantly improving road safety in Nigeria is an urgent challenge for the relevant authorities and other stakeholders in our transport sector.

“We have to bring an end to the rampant carnage on our roads,’’ Lawan said.

The Senate President also extended his condolences to the government and people of Kogi over the tragic incident.