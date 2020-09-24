NOUN Bars ‘Latecomers’ From Sitting For Final Exams

Over 50 students were denied entrance into the examination hall at the Wuse 2 Center of the National Open University, NOUN, in Abuja.

Some of those locked out of the examination hall said that the institution usually give students 30 minutes to settle down before examinations commence.

A student, Sadiyat Abdullahi said, “But I arrived at exactly 8am and I watched them locked the gate. In fact two, students struggled their ways inside while the NOUN officials were still locking the gate; this is not fair because no prior information was made available to us on this.”

55 years old senior civil servants and student of the institution, Judith Patrick, said it was an obvious reason to raise money for the institution in an illegal way.

In reaction, NOUN Director of Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Sheme, said that the students came late for the exam that’s why they were locked out.

“One of the rules at NOUN is that candidates for an examination must arrive at the venue at least thirty minutes or an hour before the exam kicks off. In this period of the pandemic, that is even more necessary so that the set safety protocols can be applied fully,” Sheme said.