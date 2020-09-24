Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Thursday, September 24, 2020

Below are some of the top news from Nigerian Newspapers today, Thursday, September 24, 2020.

1. Nnamdi Kanu, Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Wednesday, accused President Muhammadu Buhari of alleged plot to Islamize Nigeria.

Kanu alleged that Buhari was plotting to use nepotism and Islamic terror to Islamize Nigeria.

2. Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has cautioned politicians in the State to desist from heating up the polity with 2023 succession plans.

He noted that such a move was a tool of distraction which would affect the government in delivering on its campaign promises.

3. The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has slammed the Buhari government for approving $1.96bn for the construction of a rail line linking Nigeria to Niger Republic

The PDP described the decision as another proof of the misplacement of priorities by the President.

4. The Federal Government has put up for sale a jet in the Presidential fleet, Hawker 4000 aircraft with registration number, 5N-FGX/: RC 066. The business-size jet which entered into service in December 2011, has capacity for nine passengers and three crew.

5. Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offence Commission (ICPC), Professor Bolaji Owasanoye and the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Anthony Ojukwu, are among 137 lawyers short-listed for conferment with the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

A statement released late on Wednesday by the Acting Chief Registrar of Supreme Court and Secretary of the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC), Hajo Sarki, said the 137 short-listed candidates emerged at advocate filtration stages and academic pre-qualification exercise.

6. The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), on Wednesday, threatened to jail owners of faulty vehicles and generators that cause air pollution for failure to fix the mechanical problems.

The Director-General of NESREA, Prof. Aliyu Jauro, who stated this in Abuja via the first virtual induction workshop for newly accredited Environmental Consultants, said the owners would also be barred from using the vehicle and generator, or given an option of fine or a combination of jail and fine depending on the gravity of the offense.

7. Immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole, has reacted to the Governor Godwin Obaseki’s victory at the just-concluded governorship election.

Oshiomhole, who stated that in life you win some and lose some, added that contrary to claims that he is unhappy about the outcome of the election, he remains strong and healthy.

8. The All Progressives Congress candidate in last Saturday Governorship election, Pastor Ize-Iyamu, has begged Governor Godwin Obaseki to return to APC.

In a television broadcast on Wednesday night, Ize-Iyamu appealed Obaseki to return to the APC, adding that in every family, there is disagreement.

9. The Federal Government has approved the construction of a rail line that will link Nigeria to Niger Republic.

The government approved $1,959,744,723.71 for this project, the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, disclosed on Thursday.

10. President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday depart Abuja for Bissau to attend ceremonies celebrating the National Day of the Republic of Guinea Bissau, September 24.

The President will join the Heads of State and Government of Senegal, Cote d’ Ivoire, Rwanda, Mauritania, Togo and Liberia to mark the 47th independence anniversary of Guinea Bissau.