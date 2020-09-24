Kogi Govt Declares Two-Day Mourning For Victims Of Tanker Explosion

Kogi Government has declared a two-day mourning as a mark of respect for the 23 victims of Wednesday’s tanker explosion in Felele, Lokoja.

This is contained in a statement signed by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr Kingsley Fanwo in Lokoja on Thursday.

Fanwo urged residents of the state to use the period for a sober reflection as well as pray for the victims and their relations, adding that Gov. Yahaya Bello was deeply touched by the incident.

He said that government action underscored the importance it placed on lives and property of residents.

” In this time of grief, we urge the people to be deep in sober reflection and stand together for one another to pull out of the agonising loss,” Fanwo said.

He urged road users to always act responsibly to avoid accidents, while reaffirming government commitment towards the safety and well-being of the people.

Fanwo said government will carry out full investigations into the accident to determine the immediate and remote causes.

” The Kogi government wishes to assure families that lost loved ones and those whose houses were affected of support at this trying moment.

“We also call on relevant federal agencies to provide relief materials to support what the state government shall be providing.

“Our hearts are with the affected families. May the souls of the departed rest in peace,” he said. ( NAN)