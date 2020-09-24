JUST IN:LASEMA Confirms Gas Explosion At Iju-Ishaga Area Of Lagos

The Lagos State Emergency Agency, LASEMA, has confirmed a gas explosion that occurred at Iju Ishaga, Lagos State on Thursday.
According to the spokesperson for LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor, emergency responders have arrived at the scene of the incident.
“LASEMA Response Team is at Cele Bus Stop, Iju Ishaga. There is a gas explosion. Operation ongoing,” he added.
An eyewitness, Ikechukwu, said,
“We just heard a loud sound around 03.30 pm and we suddenly began to see smoke. The explosion is massive and we are not sure of the casualties but many people are injured.”
