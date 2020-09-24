IOC President Believes Sports Events Can Hold Without Vaccines

The recent resumption of sports events has shown they can be organised safely without vaccines, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President
Thomas Bach made the comment at a news conference, held on the sidelines of an online meeting on the Tokyo 2020 Games on Thursday.
The meeting involved Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto and other officials.
The Tokyo Olympics were postponed from 2020 to 2021 due to the coronavirus.
The pandemic has continued to spread, casting a shadow over the viability of hosting the Games next year. (Reuters/NAN)
