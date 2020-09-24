Ignore IPOB Sit-At-Home Order – Ebonyi State Govt

The Ebonyi State Government has reacted to the October 1 sit-at-home order given to Igbos by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

In a statement issued through the Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace, Stanley Emegha, the state urged people to ignore the order.

Emegha also urged people to go about their normal activities on October 1.

He said, “Who is IPOB to tell people to sit at home? That is the height of craziness on their side.

“How can you tell people who have a family to sit at home? To do what? Will you come and put food on their table?

“In the first place, we don’t even know if there is anything like IPOB existing in the state.

“People should disregard the said statement and go about their normal business on that day.”

Meanwhile, Ohanaeze’s National Publicity Secretary, Uche Achi Okpaga, has said that they support the sit-at-home order issued by IPOB.

“If IPOB said so, we are supporting it. They are our children. We are supporting it since it is not against the law and so far as it is not a violent act. It is obtainable everywhere in the world. So, we are totally in support of it,” he said.