I Want To Give Ancelotti Migraine – Alex Iwobi

Super Eagles and Everton forward, Alex Iwobi has said that he hopes to get regular playing time under manager Carlos Ancelotti.

Iwobi played his first game for Everton this season in a 5-2 Carabao Cup third round win against Fleetwood Town.

The 24-year-old scored a goal and also provided an assist in the game played at Highbury Stadium on Wednesday night.

“It was good experience for me to get 90 minutes under my belt as I’m trying to get fit for all competitions so it was good for the manager to give me the opportunity today.

“Everyone wants to play so hopefully I can give the manager a migraine and get involved as much as I can,” Iwobi told Sky Sports.