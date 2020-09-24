FG Announces Activities For 60th Independence Anniversary

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has announced the programmes which the Federal Government has lined up for Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary celebration.
Lai Mohammed who spoke at a press conference said that the celebration will be low-key because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The conference was also attended by the Ministers of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Farouq.
See the series of events below
– Public Lecture
Date: Friday September 25th 2020
Venue: National Mosque Conference Hall, Abuja National Mosque
Time: 10.00am
– Special Jumat Prayers
Date: Friday September 25th 2020
Venue: National Mosque, Abuja
Time: 1pm
– Inter-denominational Church Service
Date: Sunday, September 27th 2020
Venue: National Christian Centre, Abuja
Time: 3pm
Members of the public can join the church service virtually by logging on to the Youtube Channel of the OSGF at OFFICIALOSGFNG
– Launch of the National Ethics and Integrity Policy as well as Integrity Award by Mr. President to commemorate the 20th anniversary of ICPC
Date: Monday September 28th 2020
Venue: State House, Presidential Villa, Abuja
Time: 10.00am
– Historical Exhibition
Date: Monday, September 28th 2020
Venue: National Press Centre, Radio House, Abuja
Time: 3pm
– Presidential Broadcast
Date: Thursday, October 1st 2020
Venue: From the Presidential Villa
– Guard of Honour/Anniversary Parade
Date: Thursday, October 1st 2020
Venue: Eagle Square, Abuja
Time: 10am
According to the Minister, attendants at the events will be strictly by invitation, and all COVID-19 protocols will be observed at the various venues.
He, however, added that the Media will have free access to the events that are open, like the Jumat and Church Services while events slated for the Presidential Villa will be covered by the accredited State House media.
