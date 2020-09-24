FG Announces Activities For 60th Independence Anniversary

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has announced the programmes which the Federal Government has lined up for Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary celebration.

Lai Mohammed who spoke at a press conference said that the celebration will be low-key because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The conference was also attended by the Ministers of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Farouq.

See the series of events below

– Public Lecture

Date: Friday September 25th 2020

Venue: National Mosque Conference Hall, Abuja National Mosque

Time: 10.00am

– Special Jumat Prayers

Date: Friday September 25th 2020

Venue: National Mosque, Abuja

Time: 1pm

– Inter-denominational Church Service

Date: Sunday, September 27th 2020

Venue: National Christian Centre, Abuja

Time: 3pm

Members of the public can join the church service virtually by logging on to the Youtube Channel of the OSGF at OFFICIALOSGFNG

– Launch of the National Ethics and Integrity Policy as well as Integrity Award by Mr. President to commemorate the 20th anniversary of ICPC

Date: Monday September 28th 2020

Venue: State House, Presidential Villa, Abuja

Time: 10.00am

– Historical Exhibition

Date: Monday, September 28th 2020

Venue: National Press Centre, Radio House, Abuja

Time: 3pm

– Presidential Broadcast

Date: Thursday, October 1st 2020

Venue: From the Presidential Villa

– Guard of Honour/Anniversary Parade

Date: Thursday, October 1st 2020

Venue: Eagle Square, Abuja

Time: 10am

According to the Minister, attendants at the events will be strictly by invitation, and all COVID-19 protocols will be observed at the various venues.

He, however, added that the Media will have free access to the events that are open, like the Jumat and Church Services while events slated for the Presidential Villa will be covered by the accredited State House media.