‘COVID Had The Courage To Challenge Me, Bad Idea’, Says Ibrahimovic

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has released his first statement after testing positive for coronavirus ahead of the clubs Europa League match on Thursday.

The 39-year-old sho has since been quarantined, according to the club, will not be available for the Milan club’s third-round UEL match against Bodø/Glimt later today.

Ibrahimovic who scored a brace in the Rossoneri’s last Serie A match against Bologna on Monday showed courage with his comments on his official Twitter page hours after testing positive.

“I tested negative to Covid yesterday and positive today. No symptoms what so ever. Covid had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea,” he said.

The club, however, added that the former Manchester United forward was the only one whose result came back positive. All other club staff have tested negative.

“The Club has informed the relevant authorities and the player has been promptly placed in quarantine at home. All other team members and staff have tested negative,” the club’s statement read partly.