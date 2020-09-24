Carabao Cup: Chelsea Beat Barnsley 6-0 To Enter Fourth Round

Chelsea have qualified for the next round of the Carabao Cup after thrashing opponents Barnsley 6-0 at the Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.
New Chelsea signing, Kai Havertz opened his goal-scoring account for the club with a hat-trick as the Blues trash Barnsley.
Havertz had struggled to make an impact in his first two Premier League games since sealing a reported £71 million ($94 million) move from Bayer Leverkusen as the most expensive signing of Chelsea’s £200 million spending spree in the transfer market.
“I am delighted with Kai, it was everything I wanted from him,” said Lampard.
“He had no pre-season so I wanted to give him more time on the pitch with his teammates, learning how we play and press. It was a great night for Kai and it is the first of many for him.”
Teammate, Ross Barkley, Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham were also on the scoresheet on the night.
