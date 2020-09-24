Buhari To Attend 47th National Day of the Republic of Guinea Bissau

President Muhammadu Buhari will be in Bissau today to attend ceremonies celebrating the 47th National Day of the Republic of Guinea Bissau.

He will join the Heads of State and Government of Senegal, Cote d’ Ivoire, Rwanda, Mauritania, Togo and Liberia to mark the independence anniversary.

In Bissau, President Buhari will also commission a road named in his honour by the government of Guinea Bissau. He will in addition join other invited Heads of State to attend an official lunch hosted by President Umaro Sissoco Embaló.

Nigeria and Guinea Bissau established diplomatic relations in 1974. Following a military coup in that country, Nigeria in 2012 deployed troops under the auspices of ECOWAS Mission in Guinea Bissau (ECOMIB), to maintain peace.

President Buhari had in response to a request for assistance by the Government of Guinea Bissau, during its last legislative elections, donated $500,000 dollars, 17 vehicles and 350 electoral kits to support the country’s electoral process.

In May this year, President Buhari received President Embalo in Abuja, during which the Nigerian leader congratulated his counterpart on his confirmation as President, assuring him of Nigeria’s support to the new government in Guinea Bissau.

The Nigerian troops were only withdrawn on September 10, 2020 after the return of stability to Guinea Bissau.

Accompanying the President are the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Defence, Major-General Bashir Salihi Magashi(Rtd), National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno (Rtd) & Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.