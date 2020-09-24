Boko Haram Commander, Family Surrender To Troops In Borno

The Defence Headquarters says a high profile Boko Haram Commander and his family have surrendered to Nigerian troops during clearance operations in Borno.
The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this while giving a weekly update on the operation of Armed Forces of Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja.
Enenche said the unnamed commander surrendered with his four wives in the operations took place between Sept. 17 and Sept. 23.
He said the success was as a result of a sustained offensive by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole through air and ground operations on terrorists’ enclaves at different locations in Borno, Yobe, Taraba and Adamawa.
According to him, the operations also led to the arrest of one Boko Haram fighter at Kamuya in Biu Local Government Area of (LGA) of Borno, while nine other criminals were arrested in Wukari LGA of Taraba.
“Caches of arms and ammunition, as well as equipment and motorcycles, were also recovered.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.