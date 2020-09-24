BBNaija: Nigerian celebrities defend Neo for washing Vee’s pant

Nigerian celebrities have defended Neo after a viral video showed him washing the pant of his love interest, Vee, inside the BBNaija house.

Below are some comments gathered from some celebrities who find nothing wrong with what Neo did despite many Nigerians condemning his action.

OAP DO2dtun wrote: “There is nothing wrong in washing a woman’s pants if she washes your boxers too.

“We need to start leaving all these archaic way of seeing things. It is double standard if she washes yours and you cannot wash hers.

Comedian Funnybone wrote: “She does not necessarily need to wash mine in return. I will willingly and effortlessly do it for my partner. It’s no big deal honestly.”

Toke Makinwa wrote: “Now looking for who will wash my pants.”