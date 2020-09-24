Banks, Insurance Companies To Join NLC Strike

The National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE) has said that its member will join in the nationwide strike action slated for September 28.

The strike action is being put together by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC.

This is in reaction to the recent hike in fuel price and electricity tariff.

The labour unions said that the increment is ill-timed because Nigerians are still facing the hardship brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The National Executive Council (NEC) of Nigeria Labour Congress in their meeting on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, resolved to embark on nationwide strike as from Monday, September 28, 2020, over hike in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff,” a statement by Mohammed Sheikh, NUBIFIE general secretary, read.

“In this regard, you are therefore direct by this letter to ensure total compliance of this directive by your organisation /zonal council.”