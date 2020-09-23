Wike Calls For SARS Reforms After Death Of PH Musician

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has called for a reform or dismantling of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, over the killing of Daniel Ikeaguchi aka Sleek.
The killing sparked protests by youths in Rivers State who demanded justice for Daniel who was a musician.
Daniel and his friend were confronted by operatives of the Police Anti-Robbery Squad while they were waiting for a rental car outside a hotel.
A source said:“They were unarmed, nothing incriminating was on them, but out of sheer fear of being arrested, the duo took to their heels. Following a chase that ensued, a riot policeman at De Topic Supermarket shot the musician.”
Elder sister of the victim, Maureen Ikeagwuchi, said: “The way they were parading with his body bleeding all over, instead of taking him to hospital is inhuman. I want them to face the law. We want justice.”
In his reaction, Wike said: “The brutal killing of a young vibrant man in Port Harcourt by men of the SARS unit of @PoliceNG is unacceptable. We have and will continue to clamour for the reformation or outright dissolution of SARS because they have become a menace to the society. #EndSARS.”
