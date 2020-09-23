Why We Lost The Edo State Governorship Election – APC

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has blamed its loss at the governorship election in the state on irresponsible leadership.

In a statement issued by the state chairman, Anslem Ojezua, the party called for steps to be taken to “salvage the wellbeing of their party in the state”.

The party also congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki for his victory at the election which secured him a second term in office.

“We join President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Caretaker Committee of our great Party to congratulate Governor Godwin Obasekl and his Deputy Rt. Hon. Philip Shalbu for their victory at the just concluded Governorship election in Edo state,” the chairman said.

“The election has been generally acclaimed to be peaceful, orderly and transparent. The people of Edo State have made their choice In a very clear and unambiguous manner.

“Our loss at the poll stems from the needless and avoidable crisis foisted on the party by a selfish, insensitive, arrogant and irresponsible leadership.

“While we begin to take steps to try and salvage the well being of our party in the state, we call on the governor to be magnanimous in victory while we urge all those who contested to sheathe their swords and put the elections behind us.

“We must all and close ranks with the government in order to ensure a seamless transition to the final lap of governance in the State without being subjected to any further needless distraction and rancour.

“The establishment of a robust infrastructural base to guarantee economic growth at this critical time must be the paramount consideration and in the best interest of the good people of Edo state.”