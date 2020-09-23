Why I Didn’t Choose Agboola Ajayi As My Deputy – Eyitayo Jegede

Eyitayo Jegede, the governorship candidate of the PDP in Ondo State, has revealed why he didn’t choose Agboola Ajayi as his running mate.

Agboola is the deputy governor of Ondo State who dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress months back.

He decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party when he was at loggerheads with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

His failure to secure the governorship ticket of the PDP made him dump the party for the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP.

Jegede who won the ticket chose Gboluga Ikengboju, a member of the House representing Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency.

Speaking on Channels Television, Jegede said: “His(Ajayi) ambition is to be a governor under a political party. He left the APC, came to PDP, defeated in our primary, and went to ZLP,” Jegede stated.

“I took opinions from virtually everybody. People chose who became my running mate. When a choice is made we must respect it. One should not allow his ambition to override the choice of the people.

“All the policies that we are fighting, the pains we want to end are the product of Akeredolu and his deputy. He was at our party (as a member) for just six weeks. He is a very powerful person and humble, you cannot do away with that.”