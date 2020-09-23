Solskjaer Drops Man Utd Transfer Hint After Carabao Cup Win

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has dropped transfer hint after the cluby booked their spot in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.
Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood all scored on Tuesday night, to hand United a 3-0 win at Luton Town.
Donny van de Beek remains the club’s only signing so far and Solskjaer had earmarked making as many as four new players in discussions with the club before the window opened.
With just two weeks left before the window closes, United are running out of time to add to their squad.
“We’re working with the ones we have [right now].
“Let’s see what happens. We’ll give you updates if there is something,” Solskjaer said after the game.
