PMAN Celebrates King Sunny Ade On 74th Birthday

The Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria, PMAN, has celebrated King Sunny Ade as he marks his 74th birthday.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, Mr Casmir Obi, National President of PMAN, appreciated God for blessing King Sunny Ade with another year.

He also appreciated the musician for taking Nigerian music beyond the shores of the country.

“A very big congratulations to our own KSA, who is a year older today; we are happier because he is still very agile and bubbling at 74.

“KSA is a multi-instrumentalist, and we are proud of him, talk of any musical instrument, guitar, vibraphone, clarinet, talking drum, a tenor guitar he is there with his melodious voice.

“The PMAN join his family, friends and the nation at large to celebrate KSA, we pray that God will continue to keep him and grant him good health to mark more years,” Obi said.

King Sunny Ade has 120 music albums which include Merciful God, Congratulations, Ja Funmi, Aiye Nreti Eleya mi, and Odu.

The two-time Grammy Award nominee is a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (MON).