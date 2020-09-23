Oyegun Congratulates Obaseki, Reveals What His Victory Means

John Oyegun, a former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki for his victory in the Edo State governorship election.

Obaseki won a second term after defeating his main opponent, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC, at the election which held last saturday.

Reacting to the victory, Oyegun said that it represents a watershed in Nigeria’s politics.

He said, “Please accept my deepest congratulations, Mr. Governor on your re-election as Governor of our great Edo State.

“You and your exemplary Deputy have shown that with good work and principled leadership, the ills of overbearing and egocentric politicking in our nation can be overcome.

“Your very significant victory marks a watershed in Edo and indeed Nigerian politics and so places additional responsibilities on your shoulders.

“I wish you and your Deputy four more years of inspired and productive leadership of our people who have reposed so much confidence in you.”