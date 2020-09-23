Obasanjo, Governors Pray For Late Emir Of Zazzau, Shehu Idris

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and five state Governors participated in the three-day prayer for late Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, on Wednesday in Zaria.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governors at the event on Wednesday were, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Simon Lalong, Plateau; Abubakar Bello, Niger; Abubakar Badaru, Jigawa, and host Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai.

The prayer session which held at the palace of the Emir was also attended by many Emirs and Chiefs from across the country.

In his condolence message, Obasanjo said he was in Zaria not to mourn, but celebrate the late emir whom he described as his friend, confident and adviser.

He said the reign of the former emir coincided with the period he started government as military Head of State, and that when he came back as President, the late emir helped him tremendously.

“I got from him all the help I need on running the affairs of this country as best I can remember.

“I remember a particular problem I had in Plateau, I have nobody to help me in meditation and reconciliation, sorting out the age-long problem, then I recall him.

“The emir was a reconciliation and a man of peace; a man who shows no discrimination either ethnically, religiously or socially,” he said.

Obasanjo said, “Whether we like it or not, short or long; sooner or later, we have to depart; my prayer is that the life of peace he has lived and the peace that descended in Zazzau Emirate during his reign may continue to pervade the Emirate, Kaduna state and the whole of Nigeria.”

Similarly, Fayemi, who is the Chairman of Governors Forum, said the delegation -on behalf of Nigeria Governors, were at the palace to pay their respect and condolences.

He noted that the late emir’s reign ushered significant development in the emirate.

Fayemi described late emir Shehu Idris as a bridge-builder, who served meritoriously.

In the same vein, Lalong, the Chairman, Northern Governors Forum, said the late emir was a father to all and his death was a great loss to the nation.

He added that the monarch died at a time when the forum was discussing with him on how to get sustainable peace in the north.

“We miss him for he has left a legacy of cultivation of peaceful cohabitation and unity in the region. It is a time to use the legacy to ensure that there is peace and unity in this region and Nigeria at large.

“On behalf of the Northern Governors I commiserate with the government and people of Kaduna State and pray for God to give you the fortitude to bear this loss,” Lalong said.

Earlier, Gov. El-Rufai of Kaduna state said the state government has lost a confident and adviser who always guide it on many issues.

“The state government benefited from the wealth of the emir’s experience because he worked with over 20 past governors of Kaduna state,” he said and prayed for God to grants his highest grade of Paradise.

He commended former President Obasanjo, governors, emirs, top government functionaries and all those who condoled with the citizens over the death of the revered emir. (NAN)