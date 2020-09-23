NLC To Hold Nationwide Protest Over Fuel, Electricity Tariff

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has said that it will embark on a nationwide protest over the increment in fuel price and electricity tariff.

Recall that the organized labour had issued a two-week ultimatum to the Federal Government concerning the recent hike.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, said that the government’s failure to address the issue has made their protest inevitable.

He said, “Whereas the entire privatisation process, the entire sector was sold at about N400 billion. We are also surprised that government, within the last four years, injected N1.5 trillion over and above the amount that was used to sell these very important assets.

“And therefore NEC came to the conclusion that the entire privatisation process has failed and the electricity hike is actually a process of continued exploitation of Nigerians.”

Wabba said that the increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, will only make life harder for Nigerians.

“On the issue of the refineries and also the increase in the pump price of PMS, these have further eroded the gains of N30,000 minimum wage,” he said.

“In the light of all of these, NEC decided to endorse the two-week ultimatum given to the federal government to try to reverse those obnoxious decisions. And also pronounce that the action proposed by the Central Working Committee is hereby endorsed by the NEC that 28 of September will be a date that those actions will be challenged by Nigerian workers, our civil society allies and also other labour centres.” he said.