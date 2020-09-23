New NSCDC Commandant Assumes Duty In Minna

Mr Haruna Zurmi, the new Commandant of the Niger Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has assumed duty in Minna.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASCI Nasiru Abdullahi, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Minna.

According to him, Zurmi takes over from Mr George Edem who has been redeployed to Edo as Commandant.

He said that the new commandant urged officers and men of the command to be resilient in intelligence gathering and to be committed to their duties.

The spokesman said that the new commandant also reiterated his readiness to work round the clock to tackle crimes in the state.

He also called on officers and men of the command to stand up to their responsibilities.