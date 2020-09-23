Lagos Govt Hands Over 51 Vehicles, 8 Houses To Judges

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has handed over 51 sport utility vehicles and eight houses to judges of the state High Court.
Sanwo-Olu said that the gesture was part of his administration’s support to the judiciary towards global standards.
The governor had earlier in the year given out 50 official cars to magistrates to aid their duties.
He reassured members of the judiciary that the executive arm under his watch would be a dependable partner.
He said, “In handing over these 51 vehicles to our judges and eight houses to the newly appointed judges of the state High Court, we are ensuring that our judiciary has all it takes to seamlessly perform its duties as the bastion of the common man. We cherish the work you do; we thank you for justifying the confidence reposed in you; we appreciate you for being independent umpires even when the stakes are high.”
Sanwo-Olu charged the judiciary to accelerate justice administration without compromise and to deepen the rule of law.
His gesture was praised by the Chief Judge, Justice Kazeem Alogba, who described it as unprecedented in the annals of Lagos’ judiciary.
