I’m Scared Of Fame, Laycon Says Ahead Of BBNaija Final

One of the housemates in the BBNaija reality TV show, Olamilekan Agbeleshe aka Laycon has said that he’s scared of fame.

Speaking with fellow housemate, Nengi, Laycon said that the fame he got after one of his songs became popular was difficult to handle.

He’s now scared of the kind of fame that awaits him when he leaves the reality TV show.

Laycon said: “I pray I don’t lose myself with the fame from this house.

“ I’m scared of fame, new people and how to handle them.

“People have treated me differently once when I had a popular song and that’s hard to deal with.

“Anyway regardless of whatever level of fame, I have people who will always check me.”