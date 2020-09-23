Electricity Tariff: Sex Workers Prepare To Embark On Strike

Commercial sex workers under the aegis of Self-Made Women of Substance have threatened to embark on strike over the recent hike in fuel and electricity tariff.

A leader of the group, Uto Nwanyi lamented the hike which has added to the hardship they are facing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic

“The issue of Coronavirus started in March this year, and lasted for four months. Throughout the period, our members went out of business; no patronage of any kind; none of our members was able to meet up with personal needs.

“When we were yet to recover from the Coronavirus, the Federal Government came up with their pump price increment. Electricity companies also came up with tariff hike. This led to increase in house rent, transportation and general cost of living. The situation bites us more than it affects any other group in Nigeria. Therefore, we are of the opinion that the situation be reversed within seven days,” she said.

Uto Nwanyi added that government must review its decision on the hike or they will be left will no choice but to embark on strike.

“If that is not done, we shall mobilise our members for indefinite strike from October 1. If our strike fails to achieve its purpose, we shall go back to work, and increase service charge to as much as 200 per cent. After COVID-19, we reduced our service charge to N1,500 for short-time and N5,000 for day break, but with this development, we shall also review our service charge.”