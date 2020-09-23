Eight States Yet To Implement New Minimum Wage – TUC

The Trade Union Congress, TUC, has said that right states are yet to commence the implementation of the new minimum wage.

This is contained in a statement issued by the TUC President, Quadri Olaleye, and Secretary General, Musa-Lawal Ozigi.

They also revealed that despite discussions with the governors of the states, the situation still remains the same.

“Services are not rendered, yet we are compelled to pay estimated bills. You will recall that this government spoke a lot on subsidy and even promised to build refineries.

“We depend a lot on oil, so any hike in fuel price will automatically have adverse effects, but successive governments have consistently done that,” the leaders complained.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC has said that it will embark on a nationwide protest on Monday, September 28.

The protest is against the hike in fuel price and electricity tariff.