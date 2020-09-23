Edo Governorship: US Government Reacts Obaseki’s Victory

The US government has reacted to the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki in the Edo State governorship election which held last Saturday.
In a statement issued on the official Twitter handle of the US Mission in Nigeria, the services rendered by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, was commended.
The main challengers in the election, Obaseki and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu were also commended for encouraging peace during the polls.
The tweet reads: “Congratulations @inecnigeria and Nigerian security services on the Edo governorship election. We commend the people of Edo State for exercising their franchise and recognize @GovernorObaseki & @PastorIzeIyamu for encouraging peace.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.