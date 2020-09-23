Edo Governorship: US Government Reacts Obaseki’s Victory

The US government has reacted to the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki in the Edo State governorship election which held last Saturday.

In a statement issued on the official Twitter handle of the US Mission in Nigeria, the services rendered by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, was commended.

The main challengers in the election, Obaseki and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu were also commended for encouraging peace during the polls.

The tweet reads: “Congratulations @inecnigeria and Nigerian security services on the Edo governorship election. We commend the people of Edo State for exercising their franchise and recognize @GovernorObaseki & @PastorIzeIyamu for encouraging peace.”