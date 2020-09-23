Delta State Government Approves Reopening Of Schools

The Delta State Government has approved the reopening of primary and secondary schools in the state which have been shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision is to allow the schools to complete the 2019/2020 academic session and the start of the 2020/2021 academic year.

This is contained in a statement signed on Wednesday by the State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah.

Students in JSS1 and JSS 2 and those in SS1 and SS2 will resume on September 28. This will enable them to commence their 2nd term examinations which will end on October 9.

The Commissioner said primaries 4 and 5 pupils will resume on October 5 in order for them to write their 2nd term examinations which will also be concluded on October 9.

The statement further stressed that the 2nd term examinations will be waived for pupils in primaries 1- 3, while boarding students will resume on Sunday, September 27.

Mr. Ukah said that the resumption date for the 1st term 2020/2021 academic session for all pupils and students in primary and secondary schools is on Monday, October 12 and will terminate on December 18, 2020, while the date for the resumption for 2nd term is January 4, 2021, and will end on March 31, 2021.

According to the Education Commissioner, 3rd term will commence from April 12 and end on August 13, 2021. The long duration for the term is to give sufficient time to cover rolled over content from the last session, inter-house sports, and mid-term break which are not applicable to other terms.

He added that the resumption for all nursery/pre-primary KG 1 to 3 pupils have been deferred to January 2021 and advised parents and guardians to avail themselves of the resumption dates to prepare their children and wards. –

Concise/Channels