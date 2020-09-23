25 killed, Including School Children As Fuel Tanker Explodes In Lokoja

The police in Kogi say the lorry driver lost control on a busy major highway and rammed into oncoming vehicles on Wednesday morning.

The lorry experienced brake failure crashed into some other vehicles and exploded near the Kogi State Polytechnic, police say.

Lokoja police spokesman Willy Aya told the BBC that several people were burnt beyond recognition, including some polytechnic students.

Accidents involving lorries carrying petrol are common in Nigeria.