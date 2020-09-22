Your Wife’s Money Is Not Yours To Spend, Reno Omokri Advises Men

A former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has advised men that their wives money is not theirs to spend.

Omokri made this know on his official Twitter account held an unofficial marriage lesson for couples;

“Dear Men, Your wife’s money is not for you. It is for her and the kids. Your own money is for you, her and the kids. Don’t look at her money. Such men hardly progress. There is such a thing as housewife. There is no such thing as househusband.

In a subsequent tweet, he also shared a piece of advice to women as well.

He said, “Dear women, Read this comment. This is why I always teach that your excitement and desire to be a wife should not make you sell your life. Some men are not looking for wives, they are looking for property to own and exploit like beasts of burden.”