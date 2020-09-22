We Will Defeat APC In Ekiti State – PDP Chairman

Hon Bisi Kolawole, the Ekiti State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said that his party will defeat the All Progressives Congress, APC, come 2022.

He stated this in a congratulatory message issued to Governor Godwin Obaseki, the PDP candidate who won the Edo State governorship election which held last Saturday.

He said that the victory recorded by the PDP in Edo State will also be replicated in Ekiti State in 2022.

He said, “As we draw the curtain on the Edo State election, and are all set for the next one in Ondo State, I call on all stakeholders to borrow a leaf from the activities before the last election and pray for victory at the next polls. I am confident that the wave of victory is blowing and it will also be our portion in Ekiti State gubernatorial election, come 2022.”

He called for support for the new executive towards grassroot mobilization ahead of the 2022 election in Ekiti State.

“We have all seen what happened in Edo State, how the will of the people prevailed over the massive forces of oppression. The situation in Ekiti State is not different. The people here are also clamouring for a change.

Kolawole said that the election in Edo State has shown that power actually resides with the people to determine who governs them.

“We know that the ruling party will always attempt to impose their unpopular candidates on the people like they tried in Edo State, but with determination and collective effort we shall also defeat the forces of oppression ” , Kolawole said.