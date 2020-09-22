We Have Finally Caged Lions, Tigers From Edo Politics – Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said that his victory at the polls which earned him re-election has finally caged lions and tigers from politics in the state.

Obaseki made this known while addressing a crowd of his supporters who gathered at the popular King Square in Benin, the Edo State capital.

The governor was accompanied by his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

“You have helped me caged the lions and tigers in the State, you will never see them again in Edo because they are all in the zoo now where they belong.

“Today, I promise you that we will work for Edo people because no one will hinder us from delivering the dividend of democracy to Edo people.

“My Deputy, Philip Shaibu, and I will go back to the office and work for Edo people. I want to thank everyone residing in the state; you spoke and we have heard you and ready to ever work for you.

“The next four years in the state will be the one that all citizens will live to remember as we will consolidate on our developmental achievements in the State. Thank you all,” he said.

Obaseki defeated his main opponent, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the governorship election which held last Saturday in Edo State.