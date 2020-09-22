VIDEO: Tonto Dikeh Sends Birthday Wishes To Rochas Okorocha at 58

Nollywood star, Tonto Dike, on behalf of the Committee of Youth on Mobilisation and Sensitisation (CYMS) hailed Senator Rochas Okorocha as he clocks 58.

Dikeh, who is the organisation’s Director, Socials and Empowerment posted a video on her official Instagram page on Tuesday shortly after their meeting with the management of Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) in Abuja.

The actress and former singer described the Imo State former Governor as a leader par excellence, a philanthropist, giver of free education in Africa and father of fatherless.