Video: Nigerian Man Asks Girlfriend’s Hand In Marriage On Int. Flight

A Nigerian man has proposed to his girlfriend on board an international flight, taking their five years relationship to a whole new level.
After his short speech in which he expressed how much he loves her, he went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend, Kemi, who gave him a “yes”.
Watch the video below:
